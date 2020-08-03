Advertisement

2 people dead; another person is injured after crash in Becker County

Aug. 3, 2020
Becker County, M.N. (Valley News Live) - On August 2, 2020, at approximately 7:28 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injury crash involving a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Co. Hwy. 39 and Bass Lake Road north of Snellman in Shell Lake Township.

The motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Leonard Lewis Holmer of Perham, MN, was going southbound on Co. Hwy 39 when it collided with a van driven by 57-year-old Roy Oscar Lattie of White Earth.

Holmer and his wife 51-year-old Nancy Marlene Holmer who was a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Lattie was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

