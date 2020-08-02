West Fargo firefighters respond to fire at vacant hotel

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at a West Fargo hotel.

At 10:39 p.m. Saturday, West Fargo firefighters were dispatched to Howard Johnson by Wyndham at 525 East Main Avenue E. for a fire alarm that went off.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a fire in one of the hotel rooms.

The sprinkler system had extinguished the fire and the hotel needed to be ventilated of smoke.

The fire damage was kept to the single room where it started.

The Fire Marshal and West Fargo Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire but initial indication was found as electrical.

This building has been vacant for a number of months and there were no injuries.

Estimated loss was $10,000 to $15,000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.