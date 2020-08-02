Three men arrested after overnight pursuit

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men were arrested after a pursuit early Sunday morning.

At 1:40 AM , Cass County deputies attempted to stop a motor vehicle that led authorities on a vehicle pursuit that ended northeast of Casselton.

Deputies utilized spike stripes to assist in ending the pursuit.

Three arrests were made; 25-year-old Collin Forthun of West Fargo, 25-year-old Dengdit Geu of Fargo, and 19-year-old Jordan Schick of West Fargo.

Forthun was identified as the driver of the vehicle and arrested for multiple charges, to include terrorizing.

Officials say Forthun was claiming to be COVID-19 positive and intentionally coughing towards the transporting deputy.

Geu is facing charges including Contributing to the Deprivation/Delinquency of a Minor.

Schick is facing charges including Minor in Consumption and Possession for a Concealed Weapon.

