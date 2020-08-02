Several candidates in final stretch of global COVID-19 vaccine race

(Valley News Live) -

There's hope an experimental vaccine can do what mask-wearing and social distancing haven't--stop coronavirus.

Nearly two-dozen possible vaccines are in various stages of testing around the world. The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers.

The vaccine test by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. is one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

Government officials are planning separate studies of leading vaccine candidates through fall in the nation’s hot spots. The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart. Researchers are hoping for results by the end of the year.

This as volunteers tested in March shows the vaccine provided an immune boost. Antibodies found in their bloodstreams were at levels comparable to those found in COVID survivors.

Officials are optimistic a vaccine could be ready by January of next year, though it's unclear how long it would take for a vaccine to be available for everyone.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Mayo Clinic reports that pneumonia and flu vaccines will not protect against the virus.

