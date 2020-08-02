Advertisement

Several candidates in final stretch of global COVID-19 vaccine race

The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.
The continued spread of COVID-19 has sparked a global race to discover a vaccine. The biggest test so far for one experimental COVID vaccine test began on Monday, with the first of thousands of Americans getting the shot.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Valley News Live) -

There's hope an experimental vaccine can do what mask-wearing and social distancing haven't--stop coronavirus.

Nearly two-dozen possible vaccines are in various stages of testing around the world. The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine test got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers.

The vaccine test by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. is one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

Government officials are planning separate studies of leading vaccine candidates through fall in the nation’s hot spots. The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart. Researchers are hoping for results by the end of the year.

This as volunteers tested in March shows the vaccine provided an immune boost. Antibodies found in their bloodstreams were at levels comparable to those found in COVID survivors.

Officials are optimistic a vaccine could be ready by January of next year, though it's unclear how long it would take for a vaccine to be available for everyone.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Mayo Clinic reports that pneumonia and flu vaccines will not protect against the virus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Redhawks defeat Milwaukee 7-0 - August 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 1 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 1 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - Housing March In Grand Forks Voicing Concerns Over Slashed Benefits - August 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - August 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 1 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

West Fargo firefighters respond to fire at vacant hotel

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Fire in West Fargo causes damage to hotel.

News

Minnesota Department of Health report 769 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
769 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths.

News

Three men arrested after overnight pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three arrested in Cass County.

News

NDDoH: 58 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

Updated: 6 hours ago
Break down of North Dakota numbers.