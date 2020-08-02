Advertisement

NDDoH: 58 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 58 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Two more people died Sunday with COVID-19. A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 50s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

The Daily Positivity Rate is at 1.5%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 17
  • Cass County – 5
  • Grand Forks County – 2
  • Logan County – 1
  • McIntosh County – 5
  • McLean County – 1
  • Morton County – 4
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Richland County - 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Stutsman County – 6
  • Ward County – 1
  • Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

320,182 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,965 total tests from yesterday)

157,023 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+838 unique individuals from yesterday)

150,363 – Total Negative (+780 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,660 – Total Positive (+58 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

377 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

50 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

5,477 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)

105 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

