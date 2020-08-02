NDDoH: 58 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 58 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Two more people died Sunday with COVID-19. A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 50s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.

The Daily Positivity Rate is at 1.5%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

Barnes County – 1

Benson County – 1

Burleigh County - 17

Cass County – 5

Grand Forks County – 2

Logan County – 1

McIntosh County – 5

McLean County – 1

Morton County – 4

Mountrail County – 2

Oliver County – 1

Ramsey County – 3

Richland County - 1

Rolette County – 1

Stark County – 5

Stutsman County – 6

Ward County – 1

Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

320,182 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,965 total tests from yesterday)

157,023 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+838 unique individuals from yesterday)

150,363 – Total Negative (+780 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,660 – Total Positive (+58 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

377 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

50 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

5,477 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)

105 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

