NDDoH: 58 new positive coronavirus cases in the state
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 58 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.
Two more people died Sunday with COVID-19. A man in his 70s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 50s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions.
The Daily Positivity Rate is at 1.5%.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Benson County – 1
- Burleigh County - 17
- Cass County – 5
- Grand Forks County – 2
- Logan County – 1
- McIntosh County – 5
- McLean County – 1
- Morton County – 4
- Mountrail County – 2
- Oliver County – 1
- Ramsey County – 3
- Richland County - 1
- Rolette County – 1
- Stark County – 5
- Stutsman County – 6
- Ward County – 1
- Williams County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
320,182 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,965 total tests from yesterday)
157,023 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+838 unique individuals from yesterday)
150,363 – Total Negative (+780 unique individuals from yesterday)
6,660 – Total Positive (+58 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**
377 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)
50 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
5,477 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)
105 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)
