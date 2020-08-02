Advertisement

GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, July 31, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after attending events in Florida.
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, July 31, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after attending events in Florida.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention, citing the coronavirus.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24 to formally vote to make Trump the GOP standard-bearer once more.

Nominating conventions are traditionally meant to be media bonanzas, as political parties seek to leverage the attention the events draw to spread their message to as many voters as possible. If the GOP decision stands, it will mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

“Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press Friday, August 21 – Monday, August 24,” a convention spokeswoman said. “We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.”

Privately some GOP delegations have raised logistical issues with traveling to either city, citing the increasing number of jurisdictions imposing mandatory quarantine orders on travelers returning from states experiencing surges in the virus.

The subset of delegates in Charlotte will be casting proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official delegates to the convention. Alternate delegates and guests have already been prohibited.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

News

UPDATE: Missing Mandan man found in Fargo

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Officials search for missing Mandan man.

News

News - 6:00PM News August 1 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News August 1 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News August 1 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - August 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Considering homeschooling? Here’s what you need to know

Updated: 1 hours ago
Parents are seriously looking at homeschooling rather than sending their kids back to school in the middle of a pandemic.

National

NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

Updated: 2 hours ago
The first astronauts launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company departed the International Space Station on Saturday night for the final and most important part of their test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown.

News

First-ever Fargo Food Truck Festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s at the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot, 3435 Broadway, from July 31-Aug. 2.

News

News - 6:00PM News August 1 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD