Silver Alert issued for Mandan man

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan PD.

David Smith of Mandan ND is a 64 year old Native American.

Smith is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 191 pounds and has Brown eyes.

His last known whereabouts were at 2:19 pm Saturday walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken, ND.

Last seen wearing a flannel shirt possible blue or red with jeans and a hat

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan PD at 667-3250

