School plans released for West Fargo & Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christa Flores says for her and her son, it was welcomed news knowing that West Fargo Public Schools will have some in person classes.

“I’m thankful that he has any amount of time in class,” said Flores, whose son is going to be a senior at Sheyenne High School. “They really put the consideration into trying to get the kids back in school.”

West Fargo Public Schools proposed a hybrid learning model for the fall: students will be in the classroom 2 days and distance learning 3 days. Students with the last name A-K, will attend in person classes one day, L-Z, will go on another.

“Better look at your friends list to see who you’re going to be at school the same days as, and he was like oh yeah, and then it started hitting him a little more,” Flores said.

Lockers are going to be out of commission. For the Flores family, these types of changes are impacting their back to school shopping.

“Though I thought we could get away with last year’s backpack, we’ll have to buy a new backpack, but oh well!” said Flores.

Fargo Public Schools are still deciding on their plan. Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said the most complicated plan is a hybrid plan. That's where elementary students would attend school in 2 to 3 day weekly rotations, while working the other days online.

Which students get in-class instruction, and when will be based on their household, according to the district.

Flores says her family will go with the flow and thanks the teachers who are working hard to make the fall school year happen.

“My heart goes out to the teachers more than anything,” said Flores. “I just appreciate all that they are doing and adjusting.”

Both school districts hope to give final approval of their plans by August 10th.

