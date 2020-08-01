Advertisement

One killed in crash near Jamestown

Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead and two others injured following a crash east of Jamestown Friday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound on 35th Street SE when it went through an intersection and was struck by a Silverado. The pickup struck the driver side door and quarter panel.

The 18 year-old female Equinox driver from Cleveland was pronounced dead on the scene. The 16 year-old male passenger from Medina was transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.

The 19 year-old Silverado driver from Clearwater, MN was treated for his serious injuries at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

