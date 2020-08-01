One killed in crash near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead and two others injured following a crash east of Jamestown Friday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Equinox was traveling eastbound on 35th Street SE when it went through an intersection and was struck by a Silverado. The pickup struck the driver side door and quarter panel.

The 18 year-old female Equinox driver from Cleveland was pronounced dead on the scene. The 16 year-old male passenger from Medina was transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.

The 19 year-old Silverado driver from Clearwater, MN was treated for his serious injuries at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.