Advertisement

First-ever Fargo Food Truck Festival

Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot
Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Missing those fun summer nights?

Now's your chance to get out to the first-ever Fargo Food Truck Festival.

It’s at the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot, 3435 Broadway, from July 31-Aug. 2. You might remember the “drive-thru only” event they hosted last month. It was such a hit, organizers hope to make it an annual thing.

They have 10 local vendors and live music. Two food trucks also paid a visit from Bismarck, including the beloved "Big Boy Food Truck."

"With COVID-19 here in 2020, there haven't been too many events," Janelle Aamold with the Fargo Elks says. "Everyone is itching to get out, have some fun and enjoy the outdoors."

The trucks will be back at the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full-sized similar festival is planned for Aug. 14-16 at the North Dakota Horse Park.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for Mandan man

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officials search for missing Mandan man.

News

Considering homeschooling? Here’s what you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
Parents are seriously looking at homeschooling rather than sending their kids back to school in the middle of a pandemic.

News

731 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
731 new cases of COVID-19. six new deaths.

News

134 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
134 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths.

Latest News

News

One killed in crash near Jamestown

Updated: 4 hours ago
One person is dead and two others injured following a crash.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

School plans released for West Fargo & Fargo Public Schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
Parents and students in the Fargo and West Fargo school districts are ending the week with some clarity about what they can expect for the next school year. Fargo and West Fargo both release their plans for moving forward. There are some differences and families are adjusting.

News

News - 10:00PM News July 31 - Part 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 31 - Part 3

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 31

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD