FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Missing those fun summer nights?

Now's your chance to get out to the first-ever Fargo Food Truck Festival.

It’s at the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot, 3435 Broadway, from July 31-Aug. 2. You might remember the “drive-thru only” event they hosted last month. It was such a hit, organizers hope to make it an annual thing.

They have 10 local vendors and live music. Two food trucks also paid a visit from Bismarck, including the beloved "Big Boy Food Truck."

"With COVID-19 here in 2020, there haven't been too many events," Janelle Aamold with the Fargo Elks says. "Everyone is itching to get out, have some fun and enjoy the outdoors."

The trucks will be back at the Fargo Elks Lodge parking lot Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full-sized similar festival is planned for Aug. 14-16 at the North Dakota Horse Park.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.