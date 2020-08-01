Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - School plans released for West Fargo & Fargo Public Schools

Updated: 10 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Back To School

Fargo Public Schools’ virtual academy provides an option for working parents this upcoming year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo school administrators tried to put some parents minds at ease by going over their plan Friday for the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

News - The virtual academy is an option for Fargo working parents this upcoming year

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Conservatives take up death of Black man who supported Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
The shooting death in broad daylight of a Black man affectionately known in his Milwaukee neighborhood as “The Ras” appears to have mystified police while spurring prominent conservatives in Wisconsin to speculate that he was killed because of his support for President Donald Trump.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

News - 6:00PM News July 31 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News July 31 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - July 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY