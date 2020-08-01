731 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 731 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
Also, six more people have died in the state.
The deaths reported are people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, including a person in their 50s from Clay County.
To date, 1,606 people have died linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota.
317 people are currently hospitalized.
48,119 patients have recovered.
Fore more information, view the
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.