Advertisement

731 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 731 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Also, six more people have died in the state.

The deaths reported are people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, including a person in their 50s from Clay County.

To date, 1,606 people have died linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

317 people are currently hospitalized.

48,119 patients have recovered.

Fore more information, view the

Situation Update for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

134 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
134 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths.

News

One killed in crash near Jamestown

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person is dead and two others injured following a crash.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

School plans released for West Fargo & Fargo Public Schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
Parents and students in the Fargo and West Fargo school districts are ending the week with some clarity about what they can expect for the next school year. Fargo and West Fargo both release their plans for moving forward. There are some differences and families are adjusting.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News July 31 - Part 1

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 31 - Part 3

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports July 31

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather July 31

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - School plans released for West Fargo & Fargo Public Schools

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 31 - Part 2

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD