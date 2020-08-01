731 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 731 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Also, six more people have died in the state.

The deaths reported are people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, including a person in their 50s from Clay County.

To date, 1,606 people have died linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

317 people are currently hospitalized.

48,119 patients have recovered.

