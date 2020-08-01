Advertisement

134 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Coronavirus testing
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

This calculates out to a 2.2 % positivity rate after a total of 6,046 tests were completed from yesterday.

There are no new deaths linked to the illness Saturday.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County – 6
  • Bottineau County - 6
  • Burke County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 28
  • Cass County – 25
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Foster County – 5
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • Griggs County – 4
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • McKenzie County – 5
  • McLean County – 3
  • Morton County – 7
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Nelson County – 3
  • Ramsey County – 4
  • Richland County - 4
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Stutsman County – 4
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 2
  • Williams County - 6

BY THE NUMBERS

316,217 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+6,046 total tests from yesterday)

153,964 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,221 unique individuals from yesterday)

149,583 – Total Negative (+2,088 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,602 – Total Positive (+134 unique individuals from yesterday)

One case previously reported in Williams County was determined to be a duplicate

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

371 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individual from yesterday)

45 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

5,396 – Total Recovered (+107 individuals from yesterday)

103 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

