West Fargo Public Schools propose Sept. 3rd Start
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is proposing a delayed start until September 3rd amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.
They also proposed the idea to start school in a hybrid model if the COVID-19 situation remains the same.
Students with last names beginning A-K will attend in-person Monday and Tuesday.
While L-Z students will attend Thursday and Friday.
The proposal will go to the West Fargo School Board on Aug. 10
