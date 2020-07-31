Advertisement

West Fargo Public Schools propose Sept. 3rd Start

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is proposing a delayed start until September 3rd amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

They also proposed the idea to start school in a hybrid model if the COVID-19 situation remains the same.

Students with last names beginning A-K will attend in-person Monday and Tuesday.

While L-Z students will attend Thursday and Friday.

﻿ The proposal will go to the West Fargo School Board on Aug. 10

