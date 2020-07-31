Advertisement

New Fargo sandwich restaurant opening near Veterans Blvd next spring

City approved permits for construction of a McAlister's Deli
(WNDU)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new sandwich shop is coming to Fargo next spring.

Permits were approved for construction of a McAlister’s Deli franchise at 5600 28th Ave S, according to city property records. That’s right off of Veterans Blvd.

The project’s total cost that’s listed online, which includes a new building and a parking lot, is $1.25 million.

“We’re hoping to start construction in the coming weeks,” Steve Majkrzak, who is an investor in McAlister’s Deli, said. “We’re targeting late April and early May of 2021 for an opening.”

Majkrzak and his brother also co-own the Pancheros Mexican Grill franchises in Fargo, Moorhead, and Bismarck.

McAlister’s Deli was started in Oxford, Mississippi and is known for its sweet tea, according to the company’s website.

