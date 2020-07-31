MN school districts to make final call for fall school reopening

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Similar to other states, Minnesota school districts will have several options for students this fall: distance learning, in person learning, or a hybrid model. School leaders will make the decision based on how many cases of coronavirus are in their county, impacting things like transportation and capacity of school facilities.

“If they can’t ride the bus, I don’t think they can go to school because I run a daycare and I start at 5:30 in the morning,” said Angela Sager, a mom of 4 from Dilworth. “I don’t have the capacity to bring them to school everyday.”

The type of learning can change bi-weekly based on the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county, which means families will have to stay on their toes.

“Most parents want to plan, so not being able to plan, and things can change the week before, it’s hard to be able to figure it out and be able to explain to my kids what’s going on with their school,” Sager said.

Governor Walz said districts should be ready to announce their plans at least one week before starting the learning model, but many schools here in the Valley say they’ve been working on plans throughout the summer.

“We’re just going to wait and play it by ear and see what the district does,” said Sager. “I know my kids want to go back to school very much, but depending what they come down with, we’ll let mom make that decision whether or not they’re going to go.”

Moorhead Area Public Schools told us they’re working on a plan for fall, and getting feedback from parents and teachers. They’ll be ready to announce it by August 18th.

East Grand Forks school district was not available for a comment, but said they will be implementing protocols and procedures to follow face covering requirements in the state of Minnesota.

