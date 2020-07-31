Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to crash in North Fargo

North Fargo crash
North Fargo crash(Valley News Live)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are currently on scene of a crash in north Fargo.

Two rescue crews are at 7th Ave. North and 43rd Street. One person has been taken to the hospital and emergency crews are working on helping at least one other person.

The severity of injuries are unknown at this time. Our reporter on scene says there is a sedan off of the road and is currently on the sidewalk. Crime scene tape has also been placed around the crash.

