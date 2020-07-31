Advertisement

Elim Care and Rehabilitation set to build new skilled care community

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cassia’s Elim Care and Rehabilitation of Fargo has exciting news to share. During the past few months, we have been working through a complex process involving insurance and other logistics. Our goal was to decide whether it was best to rebuild our existing skilled nursing community in Fargo or create a brand new building.

We have now reached a decision to build a new Elim Care and Rehabilitation Center on the site of the old one. We are exploring additional options, amenities, and care services for the community. Our first priority was making a determination on our skilled nursing center.

This summer, we are preparing a request to receive project cost proposals from our list of preselected general contractors. We plan to bring down the existing structure by the end of the year. We then want to begin construction in the first quarter of 2021 and expect it to be completed in the winter/spring of 2022. Cassia will also be looking to rehire employees interested in returning to Elim Care and Rehabilitation and will set that process in motion in the coming year.

Elim Care and Rehabilitation first want to express our deep gratitude to the skilled nursing communities who opened their doors to residents and staff members after January’s fire. We feel very blessed to have had the support of these skilled nursing communities.

In addition, we feel blessed that Pioneer House was able to provide enhanced assisted living to previous skilled nursing residents and others with higher levels of assisted living needs. We also want to thank the Fargo community and media for their interest and encouragement. We will stay in touch as more developments occur.

