Duluth Police officer hit during traffic stop, driver under the influence

DULUTH, MINN (Valley News Live) - A Duluth Police Officer escaped serious injury after he was hit by an SUV during a traffic stop.

The Police Chief for the department posted the video on Facebook, showing multiple views of the incident from Thursday, July 20. (Video below)

Officer Nick Hudson stopped a vehicle and was getting out to chat with the driver, when a red SUV zips up from behind and hits the side of the officer.

Another police officer then chases after the driver of the SUV, and that driver is eventually arrested for criminal vehicular operation resulting in Injury, DWI and possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl).

The Police Chief says just a few inches was the difference between being injured and potentially killed on the road.

Duluth PD Officer struck by a car on traffic stop Traffic stops are among the most dangerous activities law enforcement engage in daily. When we see law enforcement stopped in traffic, it is important to slow down, move over, and give space to law enforcement officers to do their work. Posted by Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken on Thursday, July 30, 2020

