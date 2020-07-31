Advertisement

Duluth Police officer hit during traffic stop, driver under the influence

This is the moment right after a Duluth Police officer is hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop
This is the moment right after a Duluth Police officer is hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop(Duluth, MN Police Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MINN (Valley News Live) - A Duluth Police Officer escaped serious injury after he was hit by an SUV during a traffic stop.

The Police Chief for the department posted the video on Facebook, showing multiple views of the incident from Thursday, July 20. (Video below)

Officer Nick Hudson stopped a vehicle and was getting out to chat with the driver, when a red SUV zips up from behind and hits the side of the officer.

Another police officer then chases after the driver of the SUV, and that driver is eventually arrested for criminal vehicular operation resulting in Injury, DWI and possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl).

The Police Chief says just a few inches was the difference between being injured and potentially killed on the road.

Duluth PD Officer struck by a car on traffic stop

Traffic stops are among the most dangerous activities law enforcement engage in daily. When we see law enforcement stopped in traffic, it is important to slow down, move over, and give space to law enforcement officers to do their work. Yesterday afternoon, DPD Officer Nick Hudson made a traffic stop on East Fourth Street near Essential Health Medical Center. While he was approaching the vehicle he stopped, another vehicle traveling east came from behind striking him. Hudson was very fortunate he did not sustain substantial injury. Another DPD squad stopped the the driver striking Hudson and he appeared to be under the influence and was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Operation resulting in Injury, DWI, and Possession of Controlled Substance (Fentanyl). Mere inches were the difference between injury and tragedy. Our best wishes to Nick for a full and speedy recovery.

Posted by Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken on Thursday, July 30, 2020

