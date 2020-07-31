Clay County Sheriff’s Office warns public of two scams

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been informed of two scams that are going around using Clay County’s name.

The first is a mailer that comes from the “Benefits Suspension Unit, Clay County, Public Judgement Records.” This indicates that you have a “Distraint Warrant” and says you must call a 1-800 number by a certain date. This is a tax SCAM, please do not respond to it.

The second scam calls you and says that you have a family member in the Clay County Jail and to send money or your family member could be harmed by other inmates. This is a SCAM. The Sheriff’s Office does not contact people and ask for them to send money to us. They would not ask for your credit card numbers, social security numbers, bank account numbers or any other personal information over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office says these scams have been difficult to investigate.

