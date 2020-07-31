Advertisement

Bail set for man accused of murdering woman in 1986

Michael Allan Carbo Jr.
Michael Allan Carbo Jr.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) - Bail is set $1 million for a man charged with killing a woman 34 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Allan Carbo Jr. of Chisholm was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in the 1986 killing of Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm. Daugherty was last seen alive early on July 16, 1986.

That afternoon, police conducting a welfare check found her dead inside her home.

According to the complaint, Carbo, who was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty’s children.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police arrested Carbo Wednesday after a state BCA lab confirmed that his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene.

Carbo is due back in court Aug. 6.

