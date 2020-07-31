Authorities investigate suspicious death in Bismarck
Hulm says Kiefer’s wife was home all night and is safe.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Burleigh County sheriff’s officials have identified a man found dead in Bismarck under what they say are suspicious circumstances.
The death of 68-year-old Florian Kiefer, of Bismarck, remains under investigation. Maj. Jim Hulm would not comment on how Kiefer died, but said his department is looking into a person of interest in the death.
Hulm says Kiefer’s wife called authorities about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday after finding her husband. Authorities say Kiefer died sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Hulm says Kiefer’s wife was home all night and is safe.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved