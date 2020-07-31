Advertisement

168 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming another 168 cases of COVID-19 within the state.

The active case count now sits at 1,017 with a 3.2% Daily Positivity Rate.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning the death toll still stands at 103.

47 patients are currently hospitalized while 5,289 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
Many left jobless by the crisis are already behind on payments. And the arrival of August brings new anxieties.

Coronavirus

Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

National

US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. government has a further option for the supply of an additional 500 million doses longer term as part of its Operation Warp Speed program.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

Coronavirus

A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National

COVID: Health experts warn of new surges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
President Trump honoring former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain after losing his battle with COVID as the head of "Operation Warp Speed" says he expects a vaccine that's about 90% effective.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 16 hours ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.