168 New Cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming another 168 cases of COVID-19 within the state.

The active case count now sits at 1,017 with a 3.2% Daily Positivity Rate.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning the death toll still stands at 103.

47 patients are currently hospitalized while 5,289 are listed as recovered.

