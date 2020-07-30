Woman indicted on federal charges for role in robbing drug dealers in Fargo and Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly released court documents detail a woman’s role in several armed robberies in Fargo.

Sarah Anne Carlson, 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to interfere with commerce, use of a firearm, and interfering with commerce, according to court records.

Investigators said she was linked to a gang that robbed drug dealers in Fargo and Moorhead.

They reportedly used shotguns and AK-47s to steal cash, jewelry, and expensive handbags.

Carlson is scheduled to appear at the Quentin N. Burdick US Courthouse in Fargo on Friday.

