Advertisement

Watch live at 4:30PM: Coverage as President Trump holds a news conference at the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

75 new people test positive for COVID-19 in ND as daily positive rate sits at 1.9 percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
75 new people test positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota as daily positive rate sits at 1.9 percent

Coronavirus

Mass testing event underway at UND

Updated: 1 hours ago
Today’s University of North Dakota (UND) Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing event is now open to the public until 5:00 pm or until tests are exhausted.

News

Gov. Tim Walz releases safe learning plan for Minnesota schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, along with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), announced Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.

News

LIVE - 2PM - Governor Tim Walz News Conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
LIVE - 2PM - Governor Tim Walz will announce the learning plan for Minnesota schools for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews in Grand Forks evacuate a building after a gas leak

Updated: 3 hours ago
At 11:05 am on July 23, 2020, the Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded to 4850 Gateway Dr. for a gas line struck during excavation.

News

News - Noon News July 30 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Breaking News

Fargo School Board approves restart plan and starting classes on Sept 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
News - Fargo School Board Set To Finalize Fall Plans - July 30

Back To School

News - Fargo School Board Set To Finalize Fall Plans - July 30

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 30 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 30 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4