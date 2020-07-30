Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

News

News - Fargo School Board approves restart plan and starting classes on Sept 2

Updated: 25 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

Latest News

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

News

Pandemic Pod: Parents consider homeschooling with other families during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
With uncertainty surrounding the new school year and rising COVID-19 cases, parents are trying to come up with the safest way to educate their kids.

News

News - 500PM News July 30 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY - Gov. Tim Walz releases safe learning plan for Minnesota schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News July 30 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - July 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY