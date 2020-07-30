Advertisement

RedHawks can’t complete series sweep of St. Paul

(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - The St. Paul Saints (11-13) scored five runs and held on for a 5-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (9-16) in the finale of a three-game series in front of 1,593 fans on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Saints jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings — the RedHawks getting on the board in the second inning on Christian Ibarra's first home run of the season — and scored two more runs in the sixth inning to take a four-run lead. Fargo-Moorhead added its final run in the bottom half of the sixth, and a ninth inning rally fell short as the visitors held on for the win.

Tyler Pike (1-3, 4.05 ERA) picked up the loss for the RedHawks after giving up five runs on six hits in 6.0 innings this afternoon. Ryan Zimmerman (2-1, 3.77 ERA) earned the win for the Saints. He gave up two RedHawks runs on three hits in 5.2 innings pitched while striking out five batters and walking two.

The RedHawks will start a six-game road trip on Friday with a series against the Milwaukee Milkmen (11-11) in Franklin, Wis. Fargo-Moorhead will open up CHS Field on August 4 when they start a three-game set against the St. Paul Saints. First pitch for Friday night’s game against the Milkmen is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

