Probation for woman who sold a half ton of marijuana

Officials say her cooperation led to others being charged.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan woman accused of selling more than a ton of marijuana has been sentenced to probation and community service.

25-year-old Megan Isaak pleaded guilty to six felony drug possession and conspiracy charges which will be reduced to misdemeanors if she successfully completes two years of probation.

Police say they found 170 pounds of marijuana in her storage shed and $150,000 in cash in her car when she was arrested in 2019.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said Isaak’s cooperation led to others being charged.

