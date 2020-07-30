Advertisement

Mass testing event underway at UND

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s University of North Dakota (UND) Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing event is now open to the public until 5:00 pm or until tests are exhausted. The testing is taking place at UND’s High-Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks. This is a walk-up event. Face coverings or masks are required and six-foot distancing is expected.

Please pre-register prior to arrival at: https://testreg.nd.gov/. If you are unable to pre-register, you may register at the testing site. Please note that pre-registering does not guarantee a test.

Additional event details:

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

Proof of employment will not be required.

