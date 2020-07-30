Advertisement

Man in jail for terrorizing North Fargo apartment residents

Witnesses told police that a man tried to enter occupied apartments and threatened the people inside.
Aaron Hadley, 23, is being held for felony criminal trespass, terrorizing and criminal mischief.
Aaron Hadley, 23, is being held for felony criminal trespass, terrorizing and criminal mischief.(Cass County, ND Jail)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in jail for terrorizing residents at an apartment building in North Fargo, Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the Graver Inn, at 123 Roberts St N, just at 4:45 a.m. for a fire alarm going off. Once officers were on scene, residents told police that there was a man that ripped off the handle to the security door and then entered the building. Witnesses also told police that the man tried to enter occupied apartments and threatened the people inside.

Police say 23-year-old Aaron Hadley was found on the third floor of the apartment building, covered in his own blood and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown drug.

Hadley is charged with trespass, terrorizing and criminal mischief.

No one else was injured in the incident.

