Advertisement

Herman Cain dies of COVID-19 at 74

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal,” Cain’s Twitter account said.

Cain was diagnosed in early July with coronavirus after attending a Trump presidential rally in Oklahoma City.

The Newsmax contributor and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO posted a photo to his Twitter account from the rally. He was shown not wearing a mask and not social distancing in the crowd of thousands.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” the statement said.

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: School Board Special Meeting - July 30, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
School Board Special Meeting - July 30, 2020

News

Valley Today KVLY: North Fargo fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Fargo fire

News

News - Fire Damages North Fargo Apartment - July 30

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 30

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

Breaking News

Man in jail for terrorizing North Fargo apartment residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
Witnesses told police that a man tried to enter occupied apartments and threatened the people inside.

Valley Today

Census workers begin visiting those who haven’t done census

Updated: 6 hours ago
Interviews take about 10 minutes and can be done 6 feet apart.

Valley Today

Probation for woman who sold a half ton of marijuana

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police found 170 pounds of marijuana and $150,000 in her possession.

Valley Today

Driver hurt after crashing into interstate median in metro

Updated: 7 hours ago
The car ended up in the median near Veteran’s Blvd. There’s no word on the extent of the injuries.

Valley Today

UPDATE: Man jumps out of window to escape apartment fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
The fire is out, but crews are working on clearing the remaining smoke.

News

Fargo Police see increase in drug overdoses, warn of deadly pill

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deadly pills found across North Dakota amid battle with rising overdose rates.