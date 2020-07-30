Fargo School Board meets on finalizing reopening plan as some members want more in-class time for students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board has been meeting since 8 a.m. Thursday with district administrators in the hopes of approving a plan for reopening.

Several members are urging for more face-to-face time for middle and high school students, pushing back against the current proposed plan.

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said that the proposal is a fluid document and subject to change throughout the year.

The main concern among board members is regarding what Fargo Public Schools considers a level three risk scenario. Under level three, elementary students will go to school two to three days a week and do the rest remotely.

Those in middle and high school, however, would work remotely, yet be in classes under a rotation. For instance, between one-half to one-third of secondary students would do in-class instruction throughout the month of September, then go strictly online in October, and return to the classroom before the November holiday break.

There were also several dates in the spring where students would be allowed in classrooms.

A number of board members have objected to that model saying it’s important students have more face-to-face time with teachers.

Administrators are also proposing delaying the first day of classes from August 27 to September 2. Last week, Dr. Gandhi proposed September 8 but has since altered the date after guidance from the state.

