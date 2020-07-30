Emergency crews in Grand Forks evacuate a building after a gas leak

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:05 am on July 23, 2020, the Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded to 4850 Gateway Dr. for a gas line struck during excavation. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an approximate 2-inch natural gas line leaking after an excavation crew struck the line with a backhoe. Firefighters evacuated Northwest Tire and the surrounding area and monitored levels of natural gas. With the amount of natural gas leaking, Highway 2/Gateway Dr. was closed temporarily, and traffic re-routed between N. 48th Street and N. 51st Street.

Excel Energy arrived on the scene, located the leak, and found the natural gas line was supplied from two separate directions. After approximately an hour, the flow of natural gas was stopped by Excel gas crews, and the levels of natural gas dissipated.

The Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded with two engines, and one command vehicle with a total of eight personnel and were assisted by Grand Forks Police Dept, Excel Energy, and Altru Ambulance Paramedics.

