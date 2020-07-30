Advertisement

Emergency crews in Grand Forks evacuate a building after a gas leak

Gas leak
Gas leak(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 11:05 am on July 23, 2020, the Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded to 4850 Gateway Dr. for a gas line struck during excavation. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an approximate 2-inch natural gas line leaking after an excavation crew struck the line with a backhoe. Firefighters evacuated Northwest Tire and the surrounding area and monitored levels of natural gas. With the amount of natural gas leaking, Highway 2/Gateway Dr. was closed temporarily, and traffic re-routed between N. 48th Street and N. 51st Street.

Excel Energy arrived on the scene, located the leak, and found the natural gas line was supplied from two separate directions. After approximately an hour, the flow of natural gas was stopped by Excel gas crews, and the levels of natural gas dissipated.

The Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded with two engines, and one command vehicle with a total of eight personnel and were assisted by Grand Forks Police Dept, Excel Energy, and Altru Ambulance Paramedics.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Tim Walz releases safe learning plan for Minnesota schools

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, along with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), announced Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.

News

LIVE - 2PM - Governor Tim Walz News Conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
LIVE - 2PM - Governor Tim Walz will announce the learning plan for Minnesota schools for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

News

News - Noon News July 30 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Breaking News

Fargo School Board approves restart plan and starting classes on Sept 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
News - Fargo School Board Set To Finalize Fall Plans - July 30

Latest News

News

News - Noon News July 30 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Back To School

News - Fargo School Board Set To Finalize Fall Plans - July 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 30 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Oven Baked Cheeseburger Sliders - July 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Valley Today

Valley Today KVLY: North Fargo fire part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY