WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt after a crash along the interstate in West Fargo.

It happened overnight Wednesday, July 29 into Thursday, July 30 on I-94.

The car ended up in the median near Veteran’s Blvd. There’s no word on the extent of the injuries.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.