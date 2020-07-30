Advertisement

One person hurt following apartment fire in North Fargo

The fire has been extinguished and is currently under investigation.
3rd Street N, Fargo
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in North Fargo early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. at 3rd St N.

Valley Today’s photographer says at least two fire trucks and five cop cars were on scene. Officials also blocked off 2nd street and 6th ave. north for at least 30-minutes.

Officials tell us the fire was coming from an apartment on the third floor but did not confirm how many people were inside the unit at the time. The unit has sustained major damage.

