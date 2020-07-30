Census workers begin visiting those who haven’t done census

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Census workers begin door-knocking Thursday at North Dakota households that have not responded to a questionnaire by mail, online or by phone.

The state’s response rate to the 2020 census is nearly 62%, which means about 157,000 households will get an in-person visit. U.S. Census Bureau workers carry an identification badge, are trained on physical distancing and are required to wear masks.

Interviews take about 10 minutes and can be done 6 feet apart.

Census data helps determine how much federal money is directed to the state to help fund schools, hospitals and roads, among other things.

