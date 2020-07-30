Advertisement

Census workers begin visiting those who haven’t done census

Interviews take about 10 minutes and can be done 6 feet apart.
CENSUS
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Census workers begin door-knocking Thursday at North Dakota households that have not responded to a questionnaire by mail, online or by phone.

The state’s response rate to the 2020 census is nearly 62%, which means about 157,000 households will get an in-person visit. U.S. Census Bureau workers carry an identification badge, are trained on physical distancing and are required to wear masks.

Census data helps determine how much federal money is directed to the state to help fund schools, hospitals and roads, among other things.

