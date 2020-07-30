75 new people test positive for COVID-19 in ND as daily positive rate sits at 1.9 percent

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED THURSDAY

Benson County – 4

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 11

Cass County – 22

Cavalier County – 1

Dunn County – 1

Emmons County - 1

Foster County – 1

Grand Forks County – 1

Griggs County – 1

McKenzie County – 2

McLean County - 1

Morton County – 2

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County - 1

Ramsey County – 1

Ransom County – 1

Richland County - 5

Rolette County – 1

Sargent County - 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 2

Stutsman County - 1

Ward County – 1

Williams County - 10

BY THE NUMBERS

304,978 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,975 total tests from yesterday)

151,861 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+778 unique individuals from yesterday)

145,560 – Total Negative (+704 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,301 – Total Positive (+75 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that previously reported cases from Dickey County was from out of state.

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

356 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

43 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

5,181 – Total Recovered (+94 individuals from yesterday)

103 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

