Advertisement

West Fargo Public Library goes fine free

(KKCO)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Library is turning the page on overdue fines.

The Library says fines will only be used if an item is lost or heavily damaged. Any material that is 28 days overdue will be billed to the person who checked it out, but if you return it in good condition, the fine will be removed.

The Library Board also decided to waive all existing fines.

“Under this new policy, patrons with overdue items won’t be turned away due to financial circumstances,” Library Director Carissa Hansen said. “This is an incredibly important step for us, as we aim to be accessible to all people regardless of socioeconomic status.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Updated COVID-19 Data from Minnesota

Updated: moments ago
Updated COVID-19 data from Minnesota.

News

Valley Today KVLY: Back to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Back to school plan

News

Thompson man sexually assaulted young girl for years, court documents say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
50-year-old Michael Chenarides is charged with felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and two felony counts of corruption of a minor.

News

Valley News Live experiencing technical difficulties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
If you want to watch your local news, you can still stream it on valleynewslive.com or on the VNL news app.

Latest News

Valley Today

Active shooter drill scheduled for Hector International Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The drill isn’t supposed to affect flight schedules or travel through the airport.

Valley Today

Burgum aims for 8,000 tests/day

Updated: 3 hours ago
The governor says a new task force will help address a spike in cases in Burleigh and Morton counties.

VOD Recording

Valley Today July 29th 6:50 am

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Two cars end up in ditch after dangerous passing on a Minnesota highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, in Pine county, near the town of Bruno.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - July 29

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Police: Hell’s Angel sparked Minneapolis riots over Floyd

Updated: 7 hours ago
The fires spread and caused an estimated $500 million in damage.