West Fargo Public Library goes fine free

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public Library is turning the page on overdue fines.

The Library says fines will only be used if an item is lost or heavily damaged. Any material that is 28 days overdue will be billed to the person who checked it out, but if you return it in good condition, the fine will be removed.

The Library Board also decided to waive all existing fines.

“Under this new policy, patrons with overdue items won’t be turned away due to financial circumstances,” Library Director Carissa Hansen said. “This is an incredibly important step for us, as we aim to be accessible to all people regardless of socioeconomic status.”

