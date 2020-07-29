Valley News Live experiencing technical difficulties

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live broadcasting tower is experiencing technical difficulties, and that may impact your ability to watch our channels.

We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to fix the problem.

If you want to watch your local news, you can still stream it on valleynewslive.com or on the VNL news app.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.