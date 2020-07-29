Advertisement

Two cars end up in ditch after dangerous passing on a Minnesota highway

Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, in Pine county, near the town of Bruno.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some dangerous passing on a Minnesota highway turned into a rollover crash involved both vehicles.

Police say a 37-year-old Greg Philabaum, from Cold Spring, MN., was driving Southbound Highway 23 when 34-year-old Jeffrey Casler from Hinckley, MN, entered the roadway ahead of him. That’s when police the incident started.

Officials say Philabaum passed Casler, then Casler passed Philabaum and slowed down. Officials say that’s when the 37-year-old man passed Casler again, and when Casler attempted to pass one more time, Philabaum veered left and blocked the lane, and that’s when the two cars crashed and rolled into the ditch.

Neither driver was seriously hurt.

