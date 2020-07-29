Thompson man sexually assaulted young girl for years, court documents say

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Thompson man is facing three felony sex crimes after court documents say he has sexually abused a young girl since 2016.

50-year-old Michael Chenarides is charged with felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and two felony counts of corruption of a minor.

Court documents say a 16-year-old girl confided to investigators that Chenarides had been sexually abusing her since she was 12 by groping her over her clothes. The victim stated this happened almost every morning for months unless other people were present.

The victim told investigators the sexual abuse escalated that summer and continued multiple times a week until the victim says she got her first boyfriend at age 14. The victim said the abuse became less frequent, but says Chenarides’ abuse did not stop.

Court documents say the final time Chenarides sexually assaulted her was in March 2020.

A mugshot for Chenarides was not immediately available at the time of this publishing.

