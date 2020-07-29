Serious injury in two vehicle crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One person was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in LaMoure County, North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say one of the vehicles went through

the marked intersection of Highways 13 and 281 and struck the other vehicle. The most seriously injured, a 64 year old woman from Aberdeen, South Dakota was life

flighted to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen. The other person, 40 year old Dean Johs of Napoleon, North Dakota was treated and released from the Wishek hospital. The

case remain under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.