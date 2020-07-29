Advertisement

Serious injury in two vehicle crash

One person flown to Aberdeen hospital for treatment
Driver seriously injured in 2 vehicle crash.
Driver seriously injured in 2 vehicle crash.(AP images)
By Mike Morken
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One person was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in LaMoure County, North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say one of the vehicles went through

the marked intersection of Highways 13 and 281 and struck the other vehicle. The most seriously injured, a 64 year old woman from Aberdeen, South Dakota was life

flighted to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen. The other person, 40 year old Dean Johs of Napoleon, North Dakota was treated and released from the Wishek hospital. The

case remain under investigation.

