Serious injury in two vehicle crash
One person flown to Aberdeen hospital for treatment
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
One person was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in LaMoure County, North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say one of the vehicles went through
the marked intersection of Highways 13 and 281 and struck the other vehicle. The most seriously injured, a 64 year old woman from Aberdeen, South Dakota was life
flighted to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen. The other person, 40 year old Dean Johs of Napoleon, North Dakota was treated and released from the Wishek hospital. The
case remain under investigation.
