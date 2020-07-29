RedHawks snap losing streak with 7-5 rally past Saints

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Correlle Prime hit his first home run of the year in the seventh and Trey Hair doubled home two runs in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s matchup with the St. Paul Saints (10-12) to guide the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (8-15) to a 7-5 win in front of 1,430 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. The win snaps a five-game.

Each team scored a run in the first inning of the contest, and the Saints added two more in the top of the second when Troy Alexander hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence off RedHawks pitcher Bret Helton (1-0, 5.22 ERA).

Cale Coshow (0-1, 11.25 ERA) started the game for Fargo-Moorhead, but only pitched a planned first inning before Helton took his spot on the mound. Coshow gave up one earned run on one hit and walked one batter in his 1.0 inning pitched. The Alexander shot was the only hit allowed by Helton. He finished with two runs on one hit, two walks, and one strikeout after pitching the second inning.

Ryan Williams (2-1, 3.41 ERA) earned the win for the 'Hawks after coming on to pitch 6.0 innings of four-hit ball against a powerful Saints batting lineup. Williams gave up one run in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout from Max Murphy, but that was the lone mark against him as he finished with two strikeouts and no walks to earn his second win of the season.

The RedHawks scored twice in the fifth inning on back-to-back-to-back singles from Trey Hair, Correlle Prime, and Dario Pizzano to tie the game at three runs apiece before each team traded a run in the sixth inning to make it 4-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Correlle Prime took the first pitch he saw in the inning from St. Paul reliever Nick Belzer (1-1, 1.93 ERA) over the wall in the right-field corner to give the RedHawks a 5-4 advantage, Fargo-Moorhead's first lead of the game. Prime went 3-for-5 in tonight's game with the home run and two RBIs.

The RedHawks got the game-winning runs in the eighth inning when Trey Hair hit a bases-loaded double that scored Christian Ibarra and Dylan Kelly to give Fargo-Moorhead a 7-4 lead.

Mitchell Osnowitz (1-0, 4.21 ERA) came on in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the year despite giving up a run in the inning. He struck out two Saints batters to bring the RedHawks' five-game skid to a stop.

The RedHawks and Saints will continue their three-game set with another matchup on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks are scheduled to start LHP John Anderson (0-1, 5.40 ERA) against St. Paul RHP Mike Devine (1-2, 3.80 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

