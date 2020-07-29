Advertisement

Police: Hell’s Angel sparked Minneapolis riots over Floyd

The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up.
A man dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up was captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death.
A man dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up was captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death.(Source: WCCO/CNN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police say a man captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death is a Hell’s Angels member who was bent on stirring up social unrest.

The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up.

His actions soon led to an arson fire that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos.

The Star Tribune reports a Minneapolis police arson investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit police identified the 32-year-old suspect through an emailed tip last week.

The fires spread and caused an estimated $500 million in damage.

A Minneapolis police spokesman tells The Associated Press the investigation is open and active.

Latest News

Valley Today

Two cars end up in ditch after dangerous passing on a Minnesota highway

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon, in Pine county, near the town of Bruno.

Valley Today

2 accused in murder conspiracy to be tried together

Updated: 3 hours ago
A judge denies a request for a separate trial by a man accused of killing the husband of his co-defendent.

News

Certain types of COVID-19 tests less accurately detect virus

Updated: 7 hours ago
Types of COVID-19 testing vary in accuracy.

News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM COVID-19 Tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00 PM News July 28 - Part 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00 PM Weather July 28

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News July 28 - Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00 PM Sports July 28

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00 PM News July 28 - Part 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley Today

Two people hurt after vehicle crash in LaMoure County

Updated: 9 hours ago
64-year-old flown to hospital for serious injuries.