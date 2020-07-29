Planet Fitness will require masks while you work out starting Aug. 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

The fitness center chain announced Monday the mandate will go into effect in August. Employees are already required to wear face coverings.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much-needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said.

While it won’t kill you to work out with a mask on, Kendall Railing of Sanford Power says when it comes to running, jumping or any other type of cardio, wearing a mask will make it harder to breathe.

“Doing a simple exercise like a bicep curl, a lat pull down, anything like that is not going to be a challenge at all. It’s mainly going to be whatever it is that’s going to tax that heart rate and make you breathe harder. It’s going to be harder to get that air through that mask,” Railing said.

Many online retailers are now selling masks specifically for exercise. However, it might not solve the problem for everyone, and Railing says if that’s the case for you it might be best just to take it down a notch.

“Maybe the intensity isn’t as great as they would normally do. It might be a better idea to tone down the exercise,” he said.

However, he also says don’t knock it til’ you try it.

“If they can tolerate a harder exercise with a mask on, then more power to them,” Railing said.

Railing says regardless of gyms requiring masks when working out or not, he suggests taking advantage of Mother Nature for some of your exercise needs while you still can.

“We’ve got a few months left of nice weather then the winter’s going to hit and then we’re going to be indoors for sure. Do your harder stuff outside and then if you want to do some strength training at the gym, great! Go ahead,” he said.

