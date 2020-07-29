Fargo Public Schools release draft restart plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools has released a draft plan for the 2020-2021 school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan must be approved by the local School Board prior to the beginning of the classes with students.

On July 30th, Cabinet members will present the plan to Board members.

Feedback will be taken on the plan from Board members.

The plan will be updated throughout the meeting.

In the draft plan, there are protocols for a number of different scenarios including if a student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus, if a student is symptomatic on the bus or in the classroom, and the presence of multiple cases in the school district.

For more detail on the draft plan you can click on the link here.

