Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

The latest songs are ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’ with DJ Khaled
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – Drake breaks the record for the most Top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer did it with some help from DJ Khaled.

Two new collaborations from the pair entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

The singles "Popstar" and "Greece" mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10.

With that, he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38.

The Drake/Khaled collabs already have more than 50 million streams.

