Advertisement

Authorities in Outing, MN are searching for a missing person

Lynchburg police searching for three armed robbery suspects
Lynchburg police searching for three armed robbery suspects
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTING, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person’s case in the Outing, MN area, near Eastburn Road. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating an adult male, Jamie Lucas, age 38, of Brainerd MN.

Lucas was last seen on Friday, July 3, 2020. Lucas is described as a 6′4″, 180 lb. male with brown hair and blue eyes. Lucas fled on foot during a traffic stop. The immediate area was extensively searched by officers and K9.

Anyone with information about Lucas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

News - Survey Shows Parent's Concerns About Upcoming School Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Fargo Police warn of potentially deadly pills

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Fargo Police Department would like to notify members of our community about illegal, counterfeit pills which resemble 30mg Oxycodone.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

News - Thompson man sexually assaulted young girl for years, court documents say

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

News - Noon News July 29 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Updated COVID-19 Data from North Dakota - July 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News July 29 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Updated COVID-19 Data from Minnesota - July 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food Southern Shrimp and Grits - July 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - July 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4