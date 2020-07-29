Authorities in Outing, MN are searching for a missing person

OUTING, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person’s case in the Outing, MN area, near Eastburn Road. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating an adult male, Jamie Lucas, age 38, of Brainerd MN.

Lucas was last seen on Friday, July 3, 2020. Lucas is described as a 6′4″, 180 lb. male with brown hair and blue eyes. Lucas fled on foot during a traffic stop. The immediate area was extensively searched by officers and K9.

Anyone with information about Lucas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

