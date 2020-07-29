Advertisement

Active shooter drill scheduled for Hector International Airport

(WYMT)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’ll notice more police officers and emergency responders at Hector International Airport Wednesday morning for an active shooter drill.

Fargo Police say they’re working with the airport authorities to conduct the drill at 9:15 a.m.

The drill isn’t supposed to affect flight schedules or travel through the airport.

Signs are posted in the terminal and an announcement will be made to let people know it is only a drill.

Fargo Police are reminding people there is no danger to the public with this exercise.

