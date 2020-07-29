Advertisement

89 New cases, 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the state along with two new deaths.

The victims, a woman from Cass County and a man from Burleigh County were both in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

102 deaths in total have now been attributed to the illness.

The daily positive rate is currently 2.6% while there are 1,038 active cases.

5,087 are now listed as recovered.

